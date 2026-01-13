New K-pop group says it wants to take control of its creative identity

Lngshot, the first boy group to debut under Jay Park’s agency More Vision, made its official entrance into the K-pop scene ahead of its debut EP's digital release Tuesday evening.

The four-member group — Ohyul, Ryul, Woojin and Louis — is already signaling a bold vision: to be the ones in control of its own sound, identity and future.

“‘Shot Callers’ is meant to refer to the ones who call the shots — basically those leading and making their own decisions,” explained member Ohyul during a media showcase held at Myunghwa Live Hall, Tuesday. “(The EP) reflects our intention to continuously take ownership of our music and careers, even in the future.”

The group’s willingness to helm its musical direction and career is already apparent in the album’s creative process. Out of the six tracks featured in “Shot Callers,” the members took part in crafting five — from lyrics and composition to overall musical arrangement.

The album includes “Saucin’,” the group’s pre-debut track released on Dec. 22, as well as lead track “Moonwalkin’.” The latter has already drawn attention from fans after it was revealed as the song that brought the four members together to form Lngshot.

“Moonwalkin’,” according to More Vision, “captures the group’s determination to keep pushing ahead with confidence despite the unknown,” as well as its resolve to move forward as it steps into its new chapter as a team.

“The idea behind ‘Moonwalkin’’ is based on the iconic dance by Michael Jackson — where it looks like you’re moving forward, but you’re actually sliding back,” said member Woojin, who went on to explain the affection he has for the track.

“(The dance) perfectly captures how we felt while preparing for our debut. There was a lot of uncertainty and anxiety, but also a strong drive to move forward. That contrast really aligns with the overall theme of ‘Moonwalkin’’ so I hope listeners will be able to catch that when they hear it.”

Ryul singled out “Backseat” as another song worthy of listening to for its strong contrast with the two tracks.

“While ‘Saucin’’ helped form the identity and image behind Lngshot to the public following its pre-release, ‘Backseat’ demonstrates a different vibe that shows off our sincerity and seriousness behind our work,” explained Ryul.

Member Louis said “Never Let Go” is especially meaningful, as it brought the group “closer together.” Unlike the other tracks — which involved only some of the four members in the songwriting and production process — all four members participated in writing, composing and arranging the song.

During Tuesday’s showcase, rapper Jay Park also took time to speak to the press with the Lngshot members.

“After 18 years in the music industry — spanning a solo career, releasing many albums, contributing to the rise of Korean hip-hop and R&B — I began to think about what my next challenge should be,” said Park.

“K-pop itself has become a globally recognized industry and as more people began producing idol groups, I felt it was time for me to create artists I would genuinely want to listen to.”

Accordingly, Park stressed that Lngshot was built around authenticity rather than market trends.

“Our goal was to put out what we truly like,” he said. “If we, the ones working behind the scenes, can enjoy the music, we believe that sincerity will show when the music eventually reaches the public. Making something just because we think people will like it? That doesn’t match our direction.”

Ahead of their debut, Lngshot accompanied Park on his personal schedules, from major stages such as the Melon Music Awards to university festival performances. Park promoted the group alongside his own music, which led to the nickname “Jay Park’s idols” being attached to Lngshot.

While both Park and the members acknowledged the label, both shared a desire for the group to eventually stand on its own, to be recognized without Park’s name on the side.

“We want to be a timeless idol group, those who are respected even as time passes,” added Woojin. “By staying true to our values, both individually and as a team, we hope to keep growing and earning recognition for our work.”