Former Big Machine Label Group to retain roster as it accelerates push into country and American roots music

Big Machine Label Group, a label under Hybe America, has rebranded as Blue Highway Records and appointed industry veteran Jake Basden as its new CEO, the company said Tuesday.

Blue Highway Records will retain BMLG’s assets, distribution agreements and artist roster. The label represents top-tier country acts, including Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Justin Moore, Carly Pearce and Preston Cooper, and oversees distribution for Riley Green, The Band Perry and Greylan James through Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. The Valory Music Co. will be integrated into Blue Highway Records, while the publishing arm Big Machine Music will remain under Hybe America.

“Country and American roots music is at such a dynamic place,” Basden said of the appointment in a statement released through Hybe. "I can think of no better place to define what the future of these sounds can be than Blue Highway. With the power and global synergy of Hybe, there are no limits to what we can create — and I look forward to working with the current roster and future signings to deliver artists, songs and projects that speak to the heart of who we are as people.”

Basden brings extensive experience across music, film, television and live entertainment. Most recently, he served as president of Nashville-based Sandbox Management, overseeing artist management and business development. He has worked closely with global artists including Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Kate Hudson and Kelsea Ballerini.

Basden was previously senior vice president of publicity at BMLG, collaborating with artists such as Taylor Swift, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw and Steven Tyler. He also led music campaigns tied to major television programs, including NBC’s “The Voice” and Fox’s “American Idol,” and contributed to the documentary “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me,” whose featured song received an Academy Award nomination for best original song.

Isaac Lee, chair and CEO of Hybe America, said selecting a leader who prioritizes artists was central to the transition.

“We found someone that would not only connect with our team and build our company culture, but has profound ties to this community,” Lee said. “Jake’s long history of devoted service to artists, his time with our company, and his deep roots in Nashville, along with his fresh and modern take on what will make the label successful in the digital age, made him the ideal candidate for this role.”

Scott Borchetta, who previously led BMLG, recently departed the company and reacquired the Big Machine Records brand name from Hybe America.