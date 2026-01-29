Hybe’s top executives — chairman Bang Si-hyuk, CEO Lee Jae-sang and Hybe America chairman and CEO Isaac Lee — have been named among the most influential figures in the global music industry, according to Billboard’s 2026 Power 100 list released Wednesday.

Billboard annually selects key leaders across the global music ecosystem for its Power 100 list, recognizing those driving innovation across sectors such as labels, publishing, live performance and multi-sector leadership. The three leaders of Hybe were jointly listed at No. 30 on this year’s “Leaderboard” — a category spotlighting 40 global executives who are reshaping the music business.

Billboard praised Hybe’s “multihome, multigenre” strategy, highlighting how the company has successfully established international agencies while applying its K-pop-style artist and fandom development model to the global music market. It spotlighted Katesye — Hybe’s girl group co-developed with Geffen Records — as a prime example of that approach, noting the group’s Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Bang’s presence on the list marks his sixth appearance overall, having previously been selected in 2020 and consecutively from 2022 to 2025.

CEO Lee Jae-sang and Hybe America head Isaac Lee marked their first appearance on the Power 100 this year, recognized for leading Hybe’s global expansion as well as identifying future growth engines.

Lee Jae-sang, who spearheaded Hybe’s “Hybe 2.0” strategy, was credited for integrating content and technology to create new fan engagement experiences. CEO Lee was also acknowledged for playing a key role in the launch of Hybe China and Hybe India, accelerating the company’s multi-market strategy.

Billboard noted the strategic importance of establishing regional headquarters in the world’s two most populous countries, adding that Hybe artists Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together and Enhypen have all found success on the Billboard charts. According to Hybe, Seventeen topped the Top Album Sales chart with their fifth album, “Happy Burstday,” while Tomorrow X Together and Enhypen each reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Hybe America CEO and chairman Isaac Lee was spotlighted for leading Hybe’s North American and Latin American expansion. Billboard noted that the company launched the boy band Santos Bravos through a Latin American reality series — a hybrid model combining K-pop production systems with Latin pop.

In addition to their appearance on the Leaderboard, the three Hybe executives also ranked fifth in the “Multisector” category, which evaluates influence across various parts of music-making and consumption — such as artist management and live entertainment.

Other executives named to this year’s Billboard Power 100 list include chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge of Universal Music Group, chairman Rob Stringer of Sony Music Group and president and CEO Michael Rapino of Live Nation.