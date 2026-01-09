Hybe America announced Friday that it has appointed Ethiopia Habtemariam, former chair and CEO of Motown Records, as president of music.

In the newly created role, Habtemariam will oversee artist and repertoire, or A&R and artist development across Hybe America’s labels, while leading the company’s mid- to long-term growth strategy. She will also focus on identifying new business opportunities at the intersection of music, culture and fandom, and on strengthening the profile and influence of QC Media Holdings, Hybe America’s hip-hop-focused label group.

“Hybe America’s vision for artists, fans and the future of entertainment deeply resonates with me,” Habtemariam said in a statement. “I’m honored to contribute my experience to the company’s next phase of growth, which is rooted in cultural connection and long-term value creation.”

Habtemariam is a veteran music executive with nearly two decades of experience at Universal Music Group. During her tenure at Universal Music Publishing Group, she played a key role in signing and developing artists including Chris Brown, Justin Bieber and J. Cole.

From 2021 to 2022, she served as chair and CEO of Motown Records, where she helped expand the global presence of artists such as Lil Yachty, Migos and Lil Baby. Founded in the 1960s, Motown is one of the most influential labels in the history of Black music, having launched legendary artists including Stevie Wonder, the Jackson 5 and Marvin Gaye.

Isaac Lee, chair and CEO of Hybe America, described Habtemariam as “a leader with unparalleled influence across the music and cultural industries.”

“Her vision and insight will be instrumental in driving Hybe America’s next stage of growth as a future-oriented entertainment company that places artists and fans at its core,” Lee said.