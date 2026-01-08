With Max Martin, Jon Bellion confirmed — and Ryan Tedder rumored — fans debate musical direction group’s first postmilitary album will take

With less than three months to go to BTS’ album release — in what is likely to be the most anticipated K-pop group comeback of 2026 — speculation continues to run rampant on the internet over the album’s sound and potential collaborators, as well as the album's overall theme.

The group announced on Jan. 5 through global fan platform Weverse the impending release of a full-length album consisting of 14 tracks that “delves into the emotional journey and introspection experienced by the members over the years.” The album is the group’s first musical activity since the last of the seven bandmates completed their compulsory military service in June 2025.

Grammy winners confirmed

Late last year on Dec. 24, Grammy-winning producers Max Martin and Jon Bellion confirmed that they had joined the production lineup for BTS’ upcoming spring comeback album in an appearance on the podcast “Surviving the Modern Music Industry.”

Both Martin and Bellion confirmed they had taken part in recent studio sessions for the boy band’s soon-to-be released album, with Bellion commenting on how Martin’s expertise and creative instincts helped reshape the track, including how Martin helped to deal with structural issues.

Martin, whose production resume includes chart-toppers like The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Ariana Grande’s “Into You,” holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s by a songwriter. He previously worked with BTS on “My Universe,” the group’s 2021 collaborative hit with Coldplay, and served as executive producer for Jin’s solo single, “The Astronaut.”

Bellion’s own discography includes smash hits such as Eminem and Rihanna’s “The Monster” and Maroon 5’s “Memories.” His BTS credits start from July 2023 with Jungkook’s breakout solo singles “Seven” and “Standing Next to You,” as well as Jimin’s “Who” and Jin’s “Another Level.” Jimin previously described Bellion as an “American Namjoon,” referring to BTS leader RM, heaping on praise for his fast-paced lyrical work.

Eyes on OneRepublic front man

Other than the two award-winning producers, Ryan Tedder, the main singer and songwriter for pop rock band OneRepublic, has been linked as having participated in shaping the album’s sound by fans.

Following the announcement of BTS’ upcoming album by Geffen Records and Interscope — both record labels based in the US and the distributor and marketing partners for BTS’ music in the US — Tedder commented “L. F. G.” under the post. The three letters serve as a particularly enthusiastic abbreviation of "let's go," with a certain intensifier in the middle.

Besides Tedder’s comment, the singer-songwriter was also spotted making numerous posts regarding BTS’ comeback on his own Instagram, rallying support for the upcoming album.

Big Hit Music neither confirmed nor denied claims of Tedder’s participation. However, in an interview last month, Tedder stated that he “produced music for BTS and Jimin” — though so far the only such music released with Tedder is Jimin’s 2024 single, “Be Mine,” which Tedder co-wrote and produced.

Tedder, a four-time Grammy Award winner, has previously worked with Hybe artists including Tomorrow X Together, &Team and Katseye. Hybe announced in February 2025 that it would be working with Tedder to launch a US-based boy band via auditions.

Album theme?

With Big Hit Entertainment announcing that the upcoming album would include “music that best embodies BTS’ musical identity,” anticipation is brewing among fans.

Some speculations see the group returning to its early “dark and hip-hop-influenced” roots, while others say the band will release bright pop similar to their all-English track “Dynamite,” or dramatic, story- and performance-driven tracks, such as “I Need U” and “Save Me.”

Hybe Chair Bang Si-hyuk was also previously quoted in 2022 as saying that “2025 marks the 10th anniversary since the release of ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ album,” confirming that a commemorative album would be released that year. BTS’ 2015 album is noted to be one of their most iconic albums, as it marked a major turning point in their career that soon helped to establish their artistic identity and strong global fan base.

However, as no album was released then, some fans predict the next album could be similar to the 2015 album or a continuation of it. “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life” was released in three parts, with the last coming in May 2016.

Big Hit Music said it was unable to confirm fans' speculations and claims concerning the album theme.