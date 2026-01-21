Hybe America, Netflix and content creator Alan Chikin Chow will be teaming up for a scripted series on the making of a pop group inspired by Hybe’s K-pop production system, according to Hybe on Wednesday.

The project marks the latest development in Hybe America’s global content strategy, following the global partnership agreement signed with Chow last April, which now includes Netflix as a core collaborator in the project.

The upcoming series will follow a group of aspiring pop idol rejects enrolled at a performing arts academy who come together to form a co-ed pop band.

Drawing from the narrative style of Chow’s popular YouTube shorts series “Alan’s Universe,” the show will center on themes of youth, friendship and growth.

Chow’s channel holds more than 130 million subscribers and garners more than 60 billion views globally, with “Alan’s Universe” episodes generating over 1 billion views per month.

The emerging artists to star in the series have not yet been revealed. However, each will release original music concurrently with the series, according to Hybe. The cast members will not only work together onscreen for the series but will also perform worldwide to become the next pop sensation.

Hybe America and Netflix will play a key role in the music and performance production, applying the K-pop powerhouse’s creative system to the development of the show to make sure its music and performances are as authentic as possible.

"Our groundbreaking project brings together extraordinary creative talent across Netflix and Hybe America to launch a pioneering new franchise for the next generation,” Chow said in a press release.

“Together with world-class teams who consistently shape culture on a global scale, our mission is to set a new standard for storytelling: designed to inspire creativity, spark joy, and impart timeless life lessons for audiences worldwide.”

Chow will serve as the executive producer behind the upcoming series, alongside James Shin, Hybe America’s president of film and television, and Jang Jin-gu, Hybe America’s AU president. Jang is also a former vice president of Big Hit Music, which currently represents major K-pop acts such as BTS, Tomorrow X Together and Cortis.

The upcoming project follows the global debut of Katseye, produced through the audition program “The Debut: Dream Academy” and the Netflix docuseries “Pop Star Academy: Katseye.”

Expectations are rising over whether the upcoming coed pop group will achieve the same level of global success as Katseye.