Renewal deepens PGA Tour partnership, global brand exposure

Hyundai Motor Group has extended Genesis’ title sponsorship of the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational through 2030, reaffirming its long-term commitment to global golf marketing and its premium brand positioning strategy.

The multiyear agreement was announced Tuesday during a signing ceremony at Riviera Country Club in California. The event was attended by Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp and tournament host Tiger Woods. A press conference followed with Woods and Genesis President and CEO Jose Munoz ahead of the tournament’s return to Pacific Palisades.

The 2026 Genesis Invitational will mark the 100th playing of the tournament, first held in 1926 as the Los Angeles Open. The centennial edition is scheduled for Thursday to Sunday at Riviera.

The event returns to Riviera after being held in San Diego in 2025 due to wildfires that affected the Greater Los Angeles area. Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg is set to defend his title.

“The PGA Tour is proud to continue our growing relationship with Genesis and appreciate its continued support of The Genesis Invitational,” Rolapp said, describing the tournament as a legacy event that annually tests the world’s top players.

Genesis first became title partner in 2016. The tournament gained elevated status in 2020, when Woods became official host and the event introduced enhancements to its field and winner benefits.

“I’d like to thank Genesis for their renewed commitment,” Woods said. “Together, we have found new ways to elevate this tournament over the past decade.”

The Genesis Invitational is one of the PGA Tour’s longest-running events. It has been staged at Riviera since 1973 and was the site of Jack Nicklaus’ professional debut as well as Woods’ first PGA Tour appearance. The tournament has produced 25 World Golf Hall of Fame champions.

“As we celebrate the tournament’s 100th playing, this milestone marks a century of progress,” Chung said. “Genesis remains committed to elevating this historic event and creating lasting value not only for the game, but also for communities and future generations.”

Alongside the tournament’s return to Pacific Palisades, Genesis and the PGA Tour will continue the “California Rises” charitable initiative, supporting wildfire recovery and community rebuilding efforts. Proceeds this year will benefit Habitat for Humanity, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, which supports arts and music education for children affected by the fires.

Hyundai and the PGA Tour have broadened their partnership in recent years. In June 2025, Genesis was named the first global Official Vehicle of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions, as well as an Official Mobility Partner. The brand also became the first sponsor of the PGA Tour’s World Feed, produced by PGA Tour Studios.

Genesis has further expanded its golf footprint through continued title sponsorship of the Genesis Scottish Open and partnerships including TGL and the DP World Tour’s Genesis Championship in Korea.

The 2026 Genesis Invitational will be broadcast on CBS, Paramount+, Golf Channel and PGA Tour digital platforms.