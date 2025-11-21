Hyundai Motor Co. has entered the high-performance luxury segment with the Genesis GV60 Magma sport utility vehicle, stepping into a battleground where global brands strive to balance comfort and dynamic driving.

The automaker unveiled the electric SUV for the first time on Nov. 12 in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, during a media preview event, showcasing the exterior design and functional features of its new premium lineup.

“Unlike most high-performance models that emphasize aggressive and powerful performance, the GV60 Magma is centered around ‘balance and control,’” said Till Wartenberg, vice president of Genesis Global Communications and PR. “This car is designed to provide anyone with a unique and elevated driving experience.”

As Hyundai Motor’s luxury brand Genesis strengthens its presence in several major global markets, the company has consistently worked to develop models that reach the high-performance segment, and even motor sports, as a separate strategy from Hyundai’s high-performance N series for regular models.

Wartenberg, who previously worked for Hyundai Motor’s motorsport division, highlighted the luxury brand’s ambition to expand into performance trims.

He explained that the GV60, the smallest SUV of the luxury brand, became the first Magma model due to its youthful and dynamic image, making it an ideal option to serve as a strategic bridge into the performance area.

Offering up to 650 horsepower and 790 newton-meters of torque, the GV60 Magma is the most powerful model among Hyundai Motor Group’s mass-production vehicles.

It accelerates from zero to 200 kilometers per hour in 10.9 seconds and features a 15-second boost mode that raises front- and rear-wheel motor output from 166 kilowatts and 282 kilowatts to 175 kilowatts and 303 kilowatts, respectively.

The vehicle’s height was also reduced from 1,580 millimeters on the standard GV60 to 1,560 millimeters, enhancing performance by lowering aerodynamic drag.

Intending to gently invite everyday drivers into a potentially intimidating performance segment, Magma added functions to complement drivers’ abilities, a Genesis official said.

It lowered its roll center to maintain stable grip during high-speed cornering and adopted stroke-recognizing electronic suspension damper control, which adjusts damping immediately in response to road irregularities to reduce cabin shake, the official added.

Beyond its performance-oriented stability and safety, the GV60 Magma retains the comfort and tranquility features of Genesis luxury vehicles, from specially developed wide tires to enhanced noise-insulating finishes in the glass, interior materials and welding adhesives.

Equipped with an 84-kilowatt-hour battery, it can run 351 kilometers on a single charge.

Having already showcased Magma prototypes on other coupe and SUV models, Hyundai is planning to expand the Magma high-performance trim to additional vehicles.

“The introduction of Magma will be gradual in various models reflecting the demands and preferences of luxury high-performance,” said the company.

“While maintaining the unique characteristics of each base model, we will focus on showcasing the essence of Magma in design, luxury and innovation.”