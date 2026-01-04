Genesis, the independent luxury auto brand of South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group, has topped cumulative sales of 1.5 million units globally, the group said Sunday.

Combined sales of Genesis reached 1,510,368 units as of November, 10 years after the automaker rolled out the luxury vehicle in 2015, company data showed.

Genesis sold an accumulated 500,000 units in 2021, just five years after its launch, and the model breached the 1 million unit milestone two years later in 2023.

The luxury sedan has expanded into Europe and China, with diversified models, including the electrified G80 and GV60 Magma, to increase its annual sales.

Global sales of Genesis vehicles have been on a steady increase from 201,415 units in 2021 to 215,128 units in 2022, 225,189 in 2023 and 229,532 in 2024.

The most popular model was the G80 sedan, selling over 501,517 units as of November last year and surpassing the 500,000 cumulative sales record as the first among Genesis models. (Yonhap)