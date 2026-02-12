Suwon Catholic, Geumgang face visa restrictions over international student management failure

University of Seoul, Kyungpook National University, the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, and Sejong University are among 39 institutions designated by the Ministry of Education as "excellent certified universities" for international students in 2025.

The designation, unveiled Wednesday, forms part of the government’s annual review of universities’ capacity to recruit, manage and integrate overseas students. Schools that meet higher benchmarks receive visa advantages and priority access to state-funded internationalization programs, while those that fall short face restrictions.

A total of 181 universities and 123 Korean language institutes were certified this year for meeting basic internationalization standards, up by 23 and 20 institutions, respectively, from a year earlier. Certification is valid for four years but subject to annual review.

The “excellent” category highlights institutions that the ministry said demonstrated exemplary systems for supporting international students across academics, administration and campus life.

The University of Seoul was recognized for its Caravan Project, under which professors travel to countries with strong demand for Korean higher education to identify and recruit qualified students. The ministry also cited the school’s language proficiency policy, noting that 95 percent of admitted international students hold a Test of Korean Proficiency Level 4 or higher.

Officials said the requirement helps reduce academic difficulties and lowers the risk of visa overstays.

Kyungpook National University was cited for its comprehensive support system covering the full student lifecycle, from enrollment to employment and settlement. The university provides full funding for international students’ first year of dormitory housing, supports the operation of its international student council, and offers specialized courses on the Korean language and visa regulations, as well as English-language seminars on academic writing.

Other universities were recognized for initiatives aimed at improving students’ campus experience. UNIST was lauded for implementing a mental health support system for international students, including regular evaluations, monitoring programs and a 24-hour emergency response framework.

Sejong University was recognized for establishing a dedicated course registration system for international students and expanding specialized mentoring and support programs.

The ministry’s certification process is intended not only to encourage best practices but also to prevent side effects associated with rapid growth in international student numbers, including inadequate oversight and visa overstays.

Certified institutions benefit from eased visa screening procedures for incoming students and gain advantages in programs such as the Global Korea Scholarship and government-supported overseas study fairs. Universities in the “excellent” tier receive additional benefits, including priority consideration in government-funded internationalization projects.

Visa curbs for underperforming schools

At the same time, the ministry identified institutions that failed to meet key benchmarks.

Visa issuance restrictions were imposed on 16 universities and four Korean language institutes. The sanctioned institutions will be barred from issuing visas to international students for one year beginning in the second semester of 2026.

Institutions subject to the restrictions include Suwon Catholic University, Geumgang University, Joongang Sangha University and Hyupsung University, along with three junior colleges and nine graduate schools.

“We will continue strengthening language proficiency standards, stabilizing student settlement through academic and living support systems, and reinforcing sanctions against institutions found to have inadequate recruitment and management practices,” the ministry said.