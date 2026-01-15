Vietnamese students account for majority of illegal overstays

Nearly 1 in 10 international students in South Korea stayed beyond the terms of their visas in 2024, according to a new study, raising concerns over whether the government’s drive to attract foreign students is translating into stable, long-term stays.

A study published in the Korea Journal of International Migration found that 34,267 international students overstayed their visas last year, a fivefold increase from 6,782 in 2014.

Students staying illegally accounted for 11.6 percent of all international students in South Korea in 2024.

The proportion rose steadily from 7.8 percent in 2014 and peaked at 15.7 percent in 2022. Although the figure declined in 2024, it remains significantly higher than levels recorded in the mid-2010s.

A breakdown by nationality shows that Vietnamese students accounted for the largest share of illegal overstays.

As of 2024, nearly 70 percent of international students on degree-seeking visas who were staying illegally were from Vietnam, followed by Uzbekistan at 13 percent, Mongolia at 6.9 percent and China at 3.4 percent.

The concentration was even more pronounced among students on language training visas. Vietnamese nationals made up 88.9 percent of illegal overstays among holders of D-4 visas, according to the study.

Of the total number of overstays, 9,580 involved students who entered the country on international student visas for degree programs, while 24,687 were students who arrived on language training visas, which are often used as a pathway to further study or employment.

Kim Gyu-chan, an associate professor of multicultural studies at Gangneung Wonju National University who led the study, said the figures point to a deterioration in both the stability and quality of international students’ stay in Korea over the past decade.

Kim attributed the trend in part to what he described as restrictive regulations and limited visa options that make it difficult for international students to remain in the country after graduation.

“The core process of settling, which is to obtain a skilled workforce visa (E-1 to E-7), not only requires students to find a job connected to their field of study and obtain a certain salary, but also requires employers to hold specific qualifications,” Kim said.

“Realistically, this makes it difficult for humanities or social science majors to obtain, while acting as an obstacle for those wanting to work at small and medium-sized businesses,” he added.

The findings come as the government steps up efforts to attract more foreign students.

The Ministry of Education has set a target of hosting 300,000 international students under its Study Korea 3.0 initiative announced in 2023, while the Ministry of Justice has positioned international students as potential talent under its fourth basic immigration policy plan, which seeks both expanded inflows and settlement support.

Yet the study suggests that regulatory bottlenecks are undermining those goals, pushing some students into overstaying rather than transitioning to legal settlement.

Kim said this reflects a broader policy failure in treating international students as a temporary stopgap, rather than a long-term settlement group and human resource.

“Like Germany and Japan, Korea needs to position international student policy as a core strategy for national talent acquisition and immigration, and redesign its systems accordingly,” he said.

Kim also called for the creation of an integrated platform that links international student data held separately by the Justice Ministry, the Education Ministry and universities in real time, arguing that tracking graduates’ career paths would improve the effectiveness of related policies.

He added that the government could consider offering incentives, such as additional points in state funding programs, to universities that operate dedicated career centers for international students.