The girl group will visit three Latin American countries before taking the Coachella stage in April

Katseye, the global girl group jointly formed by Hybe and Geffen Records, will take the stage at Lollapalooza South America in March, performing across three countries: Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

The sextet will kick off its South American run on March 13 at Lollapalooza Argentina, held at the Hipodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. The group will then head to Santiago the following day to perform at Lollapalooza Chile at Parque O’Higgins, before closing out the regional festival series on March 22 at Lollapalooza Brazil at the Autodromo de Interlagos in Sao Paulo.

Lollapalooza South America is one of the region’s largest annual music festivals, drawing more than 400,000 attendees each year. Major global acts, including Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Tyler, The Creator, have joined this year's lineup.

Katseye’s return to the Lollapalooza stage follows its breakout appearance at Lollapalooza Chicago last August, where the group performed to a combined audience of approximately 420,000 fans across on-site attendance and live streaming. Riding that momentum, Katseye launched its first North American headlining tour, “The Beautiful Chaos Tour,” selling out all 16 shows across 13 cities.

The group’s festival expansion has coincided with growing chart success. From its second EP “Beautiful Chaos,” the track “Gabriela” climbed to a career-high No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. Another single, “Internet Girl,” released in January, also entered the Hot 100 and reached No. 24 on the UK Official Singles Top 100, marking the group’s best performance on the chart to date.

Katseye has also demonstrated notable staying power on album charts. “Beautiful Chaos” ranked No. 43 on the Billboard 200 dated Feb. 14, rising seven spots week over week and extending its chart run to 32 consecutive weeks. The EP also placed No. 13 on Top Album Sales and No. 11 on Top Current Album Sales. “Gabriela” and “Internet Girl” have remained on the Hot 100 for 28 weeks and four weeks, respectively.

Formed through the audition project "The Debut: Dream Academy," Katseye was recently nominated for best new artist and best pop duo/group performance at the 68th Grammy Awards. Following its South American festival appearances, the group is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in April.