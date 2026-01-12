Katseye’s new single debuted on the UK Official Singles top 100 at No. 24, the highest spot for the group of six.

“Internet Girl” passed the No. 38 ranking claimed by the group's previous hit, “Gabriela.” The catchy dance pop tune rose to No. 31 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global and sat at No. 19 on the weekly chart in the US, another career-best for the rookie girl group.

“Gabriela” has spent 29 consecutive weeks on the global weekly tally, charting No. 17 while “Gnarly” resurfaced at No. 174, totaling 33 weeks. On Billboard’s Hot 100 dated Jan. 10, “Gabriela” nabbed the highest ranking for the group at No. 22.

In the meantime, Katseye is awaiting Grammy Awards results as a nominee for best new artist and best pop duo/group performance awards.