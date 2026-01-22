Katseye is poised to hit the 2026 Grammy Award stage as a performer, according to the lineup announced on Thursday.

The first-time nominees will be performing in the best new artist segment. Katseye is also shortlisted for best pop duo/group performance.

The multinational act is enjoying success on the Billboard charts as well. On Billboard’s Hot 100 published on Wednesday in the US, “Gabriela” ranked No. 24 and “Internet Girl” ranked No. 59. The former has spent 26 weeks on the main songs chart, peaking at No. 21, while the latter, a new single, entered the chart the previous week at No. 59.

Katseye's second EP “Beautiful Chaos,” which includes “Gabriela,” slid down to No. 43 on the Billboard 200 in its 29th week.