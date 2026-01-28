Katseye extended its stay on the Billboard charts with two singles and an album.

"Gabriela" added another week on the Hot 100, totaling 27 frames, while sliding down three rungs from the previous week to No. 27 on the chart dated Jan. 31, after peaking at No. 21. New single "Internet Girl" is spending its third week on the main singles chart at No. 85, having debuted at No. 29.

The group's second EP, "Beautiful Chaos," which includes "Gabriela," has charted for 30 weeks on the Billboard 200, now at No. 49, down six rungs from the previous week. The girl group's first EP, "Soft Is Strong," resurfaced on the albums chart at No. 194.

On Sunday, Katseye will perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The group is nominated for best new artist and best pop duo or group performance for "Gabriela."