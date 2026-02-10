Global Thinkers: Municipal Excellence

Located in the heart of Seoul, Jung-gu has for decades been synonymous with the city’s busiest shopping districts. The district is now seeking to deepen its global presence by uncovering its own stories, moving beyond being a place that international visitors simply pass through to become a place where people stay, build their futures and find a sense of belonging.

“With a 600-year history as the heart of Korea’s capital, we will leap into a globally recognized historic and tourism district,” said Kim Kil-sung, mayor of Jung-gu, in an interview with The Korea Herald.

“We will also continue to introduce diverse policies to support the smooth settlement of residents from global backgrounds, based on the idea that they are partners in our society.”

This direction has earned Jung-gu two key certifications under the Global Thinkers framework: the Global Culture Gateway badge, recognizing the district’s creation of tourism content that has driven increased foreign spending; and the International Living Standard badge, acknowledging its efforts to actively include global citizens within the local community.

Global Culture Gateway

Extending visitor involvement into town with local content

Despite its rich historical and cultural resources, which have formed the center of historic Seoul since the Joseon era (1392-1910), Jung-gu has largely been perceived by international visitors as a shopping destination.

The district has sought to expand this image beyond large-scale retail areas and reposition itself as a cultural hub encompassing history, nature and hands-on experiences, by uncovering stories behind the district and improving accessibility to attractive sites in order to encourage longer stays.

A key strategy has been the creation of festivals and experiential programs rooted in the town’s historic context.

On Jan. 1 this year, Jung-gu held its first New Year’s festival in Myeong-dong, where global visitors gathered at the tourist hotspot to count down together using the exterior giant screen of the Shinsegae Department Store.

The event is helping establish the district as a place to visit on special occasions, extending from Myeong-dong’s modern tradition as a Christmas destination to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Yi Sun-sin Festival, celebrating Korea’s historic hero who was born in the district, also debuted in October last year, drawing around 20,000 visitors near the admiral’s birthplace.

Featuring diverse content related to the admiral, including fitness contests and food competitions themed around him, the festival seeks to raise global recognition of one of Korea’s most admired historical figures.

The district has also expanded experiential programs that allow visitors to enjoy the city’s serene scenery, including a walking festival on the Namsan trails and nighttime walking tours along the stone wall of Deoksugung Palace in Jeong-dong, an area long known as a popular date course for its tranquil atmosphere.

While strengthening its historic branding around Admiral Yi by installing related sculptures and displays across the district, Jung-gu has also improved accessibility to its tourist spots.

In December 2024, the district completed a 5.14-kilometer-long forest trail encircling the lower slopes of Namsan. Designed to be accessible for strollers and wheelchairs, the trail attracts a monthly average of about 60,000 visitors, according to Jung-gu officials.

These efforts to expand what visitors can enjoy within the district have translated into higher international spending growth than visitor growth.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization, credit card spending by global visitors in Jung-gu rose from 1.72 trillion won ($1.17 billion) in 2023 to 2.37 trillion won in 2024, and again to 2.75 trillion won in 2025.

The one-year growth rates of 37.2 percent and 16.2 percent far exceeded the corresponding increases in visitor numbers, which stood at 30.8 percent and 10.7 percent.

Jung-gu has also introduced a tour pass for foreign travelers, covering 22 attractions, including the Namsan cable car, priced at around 25,900 won for 36 hours.

“The historic center of Seoul is one of the best places for Korea-related content to be presented to global visitors,” Kim said. “As the tour pass is the first of its kind among Seoul’s districts, it will offer diverse experiences while helping stimulate the local economy.”

International Living Standard

Inclusive support for a growing global resident population

Since the early 1900s, Jung-gu has also been home to residents of diverse nationalities. Supported by convenient public transportation and long-established business and industrial zones, the proportion of foreign residents in the district is the highest among Seoul’s districts.

As foreign residents have accounted for a growing share of the district’s roughly 130,000 population over the past 11 years, their proportion increased from 6 percent in 2014 to 8.3 percent in 2025.

Drawing on its long experience of coexisting with foreign residents, Jung-gu has taken a pioneering role in inclusive governance under a comprehensive support plan introduced in 2025.

It established a dedicated support team for foreign residents and introduced an honorary community head system consisting of international residents — both firsts among Seoul's districts — along with additional measures such as a settlement guidebook published in four languages — Japanese, Chinese, Russian and English.

The support team aims to integrate policies related to foreign residents that had previously been handled by different departments, enabling more comprehensive and coordinated assistance.

It has formed a working-level consultative body with foreign residents and youth support institutions to discuss practical issues, including support for foreign adolescents not in school, interpretation services for preschool children, and employment linkage programs for international students at universities in the district.

Jung-gu has designated 42 honorary community heads from 15 countries, including China, Vietnam, Japan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Canada and France. They are expected to serve as bridges between foreign residents and the district administration.

Foreign residents are also expanding their presence across district administration.

Jung-gu has appointed public ambassadors with global backgrounds, including broadcasters Alberto Mondi, Daniel Lindemann and Lucky, whose legal name is Abhishek Gupta, from Italy, Germany and India, respectively.

It has also formed a multinational volunteer patrol group, “Gwanghee Guardians,” in the Gwanghee-dong neighborhood, consisting of 60 members from countries in Central Asia, Russia and Mongolia.

“Jung-gu has a strong will to support the smooth settlement of foreign residents as part of Jung-gu society,” a district official said. “We will do our utmost so that foreign and Korean residents can live together in harmony and build their lives here.”

Pioneering policies chart Jung-gu’s path as a global model

Jung-gu has pursued first-of-their-kind policies to embrace global interest in the district, introducing initiatives to attract international visitors and support their settlement.

The launch of a tour pass for foreign travelers invites global tourists to explore the district’s stories more deeply, while expanded festivals and history-based attractions offer richer cultural experiences.

The district’s proactive inclusion of foreign residents in local administration is paving the way not only for Jung-gu but also for Seoul as a whole to prepare for the country’s increasingly diverse demographics, providing a model for other local governments.

While many municipalities weigh potential risks and benefits when considering global-oriented policies, Jung-gu has distinguished itself as a Global Thinker by taking bold steps and moving forward with confidence.