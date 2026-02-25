Global Thinkers: Municipal Excellence

Known mainly for its factories and shopping areas, Namdong-gu is now trying to connect with the wider world, from attracting travelers to helping local firms reach abroad.

The district has long served as one of Incheon’s key industrial bases, anchored by the Namdong National Industrial Complex, while Guwol-dong’s shopping streets and restaurants have made it a major consumption hub for residents.

Now, officials say the district is looking to step up its engagement with the global community. Leveraging its prime location in Incheon — often described as Korea’s gateway city — Namdong-gu is turning toward strategies that link tourism development with industrial globalization.

These efforts include creating local tourism content that appeals to international visitors, especially stopover travelers passing through nearby Incheon Airport.

At the same time, the district is working to support small and medium-sized enterprises within the Namdong Industrial Complex, as they seek access to overseas markets and new foreign customers.

Under The Korea Herald’s Global Thinkers framework, Namdong-gu’s tourism initiatives qualify the district for recognition as a Global Culture Gateway, reflecting a sharp increase in foreign visitor numbers and spending in 2025.

Amid growing pressure from trade protectionism and global petrochemical oversupply, Namdong-gu is also helping firms in the Namdong Industrial Complex expand overseas markets, reinforcing industrial competitiveness and supporting its qualification as a Global Economic Connector.

Global culture gateway

Turning transit travelers into destination visitors

Namdong-gu offers diverse cultural and leisure attractions, ranging from Guwol-dong, Incheon’s commercial center filled with major retail and dining venues, to the Sorae Port area, known for its seafood market and coastal tidal wetlands.

While tourism promotion has traditionally focused on local visitors, Namdong-gu has begun repositioning these assets for international travelers.

The district has distributed multilingual tour maps since 2024, introducing parks, cultural sites and accommodation information across Namdong-gu. Officials are also promoting Sorae Port as a primary tourism destination within the district.

Facilities surrounding the Sorae fish market have been remodeled to improve accessibility for overseas visitors. The nearby Sorae History Museum, which presents the historical development of the port, was also renovated in early 2025.

Following the renovation, visitor numbers to the museum rose 41 percent year-on-year, reaching 41,280 visitors in 2025.

Tourism efforts have expanded beyond infrastructure improvements to directly attracting international visitors to relatively lesser-known local destinations.

In late 2024, Namdong-gu began operating short-term tour programs targeting transfer passengers at Incheon Airport in cooperation with airport authorities. The program has since drawn more than 1,000 travelers to Sorae Port and commercial areas in Guwol-dong.

The district designed brief experiential programs allowing visitors to experience traditional markets, local culture and regional history while enjoying Korean food and scenery within limited transit time.

During the Sorae Port Festival held in September, transfer travelers participated in traditional food-making activities such as kimchi preparation and rice cake pounding, along with seafood experiences at the market, according to district officials.

Such initiatives are seen as a factor behind the surge in foreign visitor spending in Namdong-gu in 2025, as the district strengthens its appeal as a destination where travelers choose to stay and experience local attractions rather than merely pass through.

Data from the Korea Tourism Organization shows foreign credit card spending in the district, which remained around 10 billion won ($7 million) in both 2023 and 2024, nearly tripled to 30.8 billion won in 2025. Foreign visitor numbers also increased by more than 10 percent over the same period.

“Global tourism content linked with festivals and transfer tour programs will help revitalize the local economy while supporting Namdong-gu’s transition into a global tourism hub,” said Park Jong-hyo, mayor of Namdong-gu.

“We will continue developing diverse tourism programs so that more visitors from around the world can visit Namdong-gu.”

Global economic connector

Supporting local manufacturers’ global expansion

Namdong-gu has stepped up efforts to help local industries respond to changes in the global economic environment by supporting small and medium-sized manufacturers seeking overseas expansion while providing practical business assistance.

The Namdong National Industrial Complex has long served as a key engine of Incheon’s economy as one of the largest industrial clusters in the Greater Seoul area, which includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province. However, its concentration of small and medium-sized enterprises has also made it relatively vulnerable to external economic shocks.

“Namdong-gu operates a comprehensive export marketing support system to help local SMEs compete in global markets and achieve stable business growth,” Park said.

“The support goes beyond financial assistance by strengthening business fundamentals and lowering barriers companies face when entering overseas markets.”

In August, Park led an overseas market development delegation of local SMEs seeking entry into Central Asian markets to Almaty, Kazakhstan. The program arranged 128 business consultations between local firms and overseas buyers, generating export consultations worth a combined $2.96 million, according to the district office.

Among them, potential contracts worth approximately $1.31 million are under discussion, particularly in beauty products and kitchenware sectors.

Such overseas outreach programs have continued under Park’s leadership, with delegations visiting Thailand in 2023 and Vietnam and Indonesia in 2024.

“Namdong-gu plans to expand this model further into Central Asia and Europe to promote the technological competitiveness and product quality of local companies in global markets,” Park said.

Export support is also provided at the individual company level, including subsidies for interpretation and translation services, as well as assistance for acquiring domestic and international industrial property rights and certification.

The district also supports booth rental and installation costs for participation in overseas industrial exhibitions to help local firms expand global market access.

Foreign residents, who are becoming an increasingly important part of the local community, are also playing a role in promoting Namdong-gu abroad. The district operates a resident reporter program in which internationally diverse residents introduce local businesses to overseas audiences.

Launched in 2024, the program involves residents from countries including China, Vietnam and the Philippines producing promotional content on outstanding SMEs in their native languages.

The content helps expand global awareness of Korean companies through participants’ own networks, Park emphasized.

“We view international residents not simply as policy beneficiaries, but as active partners in the local economy,” Park said. “Their linguistic and cultural strengths are directly linked to industrial globalization, while also supporting their stable integration into the community.”