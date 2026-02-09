Korean game developer announces largest shareholder return program of at least W1tr through 2028

Krafton said Monday it logged record-breaking annual revenue of 3.327 trillion won ($2.28 billion) in 2025, up 22.8 percent from the previous year, marking the first time the Korean game-maker’s revenue has surpassed the 3 trillion won milestone.

Krafton turned in 1.054 trillion won in annual operating profit, down 10.8 percent from 2024. By gaming platform, Krafton said it recorded 1.18 trillion won from PC, 1.74 trillion won from mobile, and 42.8 billion won from console.

The surging sales were once again led by Krafton’s blockbuster intellectual property PUBG: Battlegrounds. The battle-royale-style shooter reached its highest annual revenue yet with 16 percent year-over-year growth. The company said the PC version of PUBG saw its user engagement and traffic increase as it incorporated various cultural elements in collaboration with global artists and luxury brands.

For mobile, Krafton said PUBG Mobile continued to grow, with new modes and updates expanding its core fan base, while cross-platform play with PC and console supported the growth. It added that Battlegrounds Mobile India, or BGMI, which has become one of the most popular games in India, also maintained its strong performance.

On the back of solid earnings from the PUBG IP franchise, Krafton said it will focus on expanding other IPs with long-term product life cycles and bolstering artificial intelligence innovation. While exploring large-scale merger and acquisition opportunities aimed at generating short-term financial returns, the Korean game developer plans to continue pursuing small- to mid-scale M&As to secure IPs with high growth potential.

According to Krafton, 15 new game projects supported by newly recruited teams are currently in development. The firm said it plans to further expand its development pipeline with new titles such as Subnautica 2, Palworld Mobile, Dinkum Together and NO LAW in preparation for launch.

Meanwhile, Krafton announced on the same day its largest-ever shareholder return program of a minimum 1 trillion won set to be returned to shareholders over the next three years. The company’s board approved the firm’s first-ever dividend payout plan of 300 billion won, with 100 billion won allocated for yearly dividends through 2028. The company will also repurchase at least 700 billion won worth of its shares and later cancel them. Krafton will conduct the first phase of share repurchases, totaling 200 billion won, on Tuesday.

“This shareholder return program reflects Krafton’s firm commitment to boosting shareholder value,” said Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han. “While continuing to develop unique games and pursuing strategic investments in global markets, we will leverage our capital and stable operating cash flow to create sustainable long-term value through shareholder returns.”