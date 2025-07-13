Seoul factory transformed into gaming and lifestyle hub centered on Korean hit shooter PUBG: Battlegrounds

A gaming and lifestyle hub has opened its doors in the heart of Seongsu, Seoul's burgeoning cultural district, welcoming not only gaming fans but nearby residents and the wider community as well.

PUBG Seongsu is a multifaceted cultural space dedicated to Korean gaming company Krafton’s blockbuster shooter, PUBG: Battlegrounds.

The venue, which operated as a pop-up space since last summer, is housed in a repurposed former leather factory that once supplied military goods. It has since been transformed into a permanent, year-round destination blending experiences with art, retail and social venues.

Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by an expansive outdoor courtyard that was designed featuring curved ledges adorned with graffiti. According to Jung Hyun-seop, director of PUBG Seongsu, the front yard was designed as a skateboard park to best capture the underground vibe of the PUBG IP and resonate with people in their teens and 20s.

The complex itself, which surrounds the skateboard park, is divided into two buildings. Building A spans three floors dedicated to interactive exhibits and gameplay experiences, while Building B offers a cafe space designed for relaxation and community gatherings.

On the first floor of Building A, the Survivor Hall stands out as a versatile cultural venue, set to host exhibitions and live performances.

Nearby, the Loot Store aims to recreate the fun of obtaining loot from the game in real life. Rather than a simple retail outlet, the Loot Store is designed as a lifestyle boutique expected to appeal to a broader audience, according to Jung.

“We don’t see it simply as a merchandise shop but as a space that leads trends," said Jung.

On Building A's third floor, the Play Arena welcomes visitors with its expansive, open layout. Recognizing the lack of dedicated PC cafes in the Seongsu area, Krafton has launched a PUBG-exclusive PC gaming lounge, initially operating for three months to test audience interest before expanding to other titles.

In a heavily air-conditioned, futuristic esports-style space decorated with various neon lights and comfortable gaming chairs, visitors can enjoy PUBG-themed beverages and snacks while gaming, heightening the immersive experience.

Building B complements the experience with a lounge equipped for DJ sets, hosting live performances every weekend throughout the month. It also serves as a gallery space showcasing select Krafton artworks previously featured at G-Star, between 2018 and 2019. G-Star is the nation's largest gaming festival held annually at Busan.

Looking ahead, PUBG Seongsu plans to turn the space into a vibrant community hub by hosting an array of events, including fan meetups, gaming conferences, streamer showcases and amateur esports tournaments.

“PUBG Seongsu is more than just a brand experience space; it is a living platform that connects fans, the brand and the city,” Jung said.

“We plan to develop it into a space that experiments with new values of the game IP and where users take the lead in creating culture together.”