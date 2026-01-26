Krafton Chair Chang Byung-kyu (left) shakes hands with Indian Ambassador to Korea Gourangalal Das during their meeting at the gaming giant's Seoul office on Friday. According to Krafton on Monday, the two discussed ways to expand technological cooperation and Korean investment in India during the meeting. "For Krafton, India is not merely an overseas revenue market but a strategic partner country where the company has built trust and a strong local presence through Battlegrounds Mobile India," said Chang. (Krafton)