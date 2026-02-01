Shinhan Financial Group said Sunday that Chair Jin Ok-dong has met with senior executives from Citigroup to expand their strategic partnership in digital assets and global banking.

The high-level meeting, held Thursday at Shinhan’s headquarters in central Seoul, was attended by Jin and key Citigroup officials, including Jason Rekate, global head of corporate banking, and Citibank Korea CEO Yoo Myung-soon.

During the talks, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen collaboration in response to rapid changes in the global financial environment, with a particular focus on digital transformation and cross-border financial infrastructure.

Shinhan and Citigroup explored cooperation on tokenized deposits, a blockchain-based form of bank deposits, as a key area for future partnership, as well as joint initiatives to build infrastructure for cross-border payments.

The two financial groups also agreed to deepen cooperation in global investment banking, including joint participation in project financing deals across major markets in the United States, Europe and Asia. They further discussed upgrading foreign-currency liquidity management systems to support Shinhan’s overseas expansion.

“Our 20-year partnership with Citigroup is a key asset that strengthens Shinhan’s competitiveness beyond the domestic market,” Jin said. “I hope this meeting will further deepen our cooperation and lead to mutual growth in the global arena.”