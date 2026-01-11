Shinhan Financial Group Chair and CEO Jin Ok-dong called on senior executives to lead innovation for growth at the group’s annual workshop, the financial service provider said Sunday.

Shinhan Financial held a workshop from Thursday to Saturday at its training center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, with 250 senior executives in attendance.

At the workshop, Jin stressed that the group's management level must drive innovation and demonstrate strong responsibility.

“On the essential premise of fulfilling our duties as a 'corporate citizen,' leaders at a company must demonstrate a strong sense of execution to drive the future of the organization,” Jin said.

"Each of us should serve as a spark for innovation and help strengthen Shinhan’s future competitiveness."

At last year’s workshop, Jin highlighted the duties of financial professionals, stressing responsibility.

This year’s workshop was held over three days, one day longer than in previous years, to allow for more in-depth discussions, the firm explained.

Jin chaired the three-day management workshop himself without a separate moderator, leading the discussions throughout, the firm said. It added that planning for the workshop began in August, with Jin overseeing details ranging from the discussion format to the selection of speakers.

Earlier, Shinhan Financial unveiled its 2026 management slogan, “Great Challenge 2030” in a New Year’s address, outlining this year’s key priorities as accelerating artificial intelligence-led and digital transformation, strengthening the execution of productive finance, enhancing financial consumer protection and leading future strategic industries.