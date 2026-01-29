Expanded nominations and general-field recognition raise expectations at the 68th Grammy Awards

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, scheduled for Sunday in Los Angeles, mark a watershed moment for K-pop, with Korean artists earning their highest number of nominations to date and breaking into the Grammys’ most prestigious general-field categories for the first time.

Until recently, K-pop’s presence at the Grammys had been limited. Few prior nominations came when BTS was shortlisted for best pop duo/group performance, best music video and best recording package.

This year, however, both the number and stature of nominations have expanded, raising expectations that K-pop may finally produce its first Grammy winner.

In total, Korea-related artists earned nominations in more than eight categories this year, setting a new record. Rose’s duet with Bruno Mars, “APT.,” was nominated in three categories: song of the year, record of the year and best pop duo/group performance.

What sets this year apart is the breakthrough into the Grammys’ “General Field.” While K-pop artists have historically been confined to genre-specific categories, “APT.” earned nominations for both song of the year and record of the year, while “Golden,” from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” was nominated for song of the year — marking the first time K-pop–associated tracks have competed in these flagship categories.

There has been one partial precedent. In 2023, an album by Coldplay that featured BTS as collaborators and songwriters was nominated for album of the year. However, this year’s nominations represent the first time K-pop–led songs themselves have entered the Grammys’ top honors.

“APT.” has built strong credentials leading into the awards. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won song of the year at the recent MTV Video Music Awards — achievements that underscore its crossover appeal and elevate expectations for a potential Grammy win.

“Golden,” performed by the fictional girl group Huntrix from “KPop Demon Hunters,” emerged as an even broader contender, earning nominations in five categories: song of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best song written for visual media, best compilation soundtrack for visual media and best remixed recording. It will compete directly with “APT.” in two categories.

Riding on the film’s global success, “Golden” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks — a rare feat for an original soundtrack — and has already claimed best original song honors at both the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics' Choice Awards. Those wins have positioned it as one of the strongest candidates for a historic Grammy victory.

Music critics see genuine momentum behind K-pop’s chances this year. Music critic Lim Hee-yun said the likelihood of a win is higher than in past attempts.

“Whether it’s ‘APT.’ or ‘Golden,’ the chances are not low,” Lim said. “Both songs were sustained hits on the charts and were widely consumed across age and gender lines. With Grammy viewership declining, there’s a strong possibility the awards will favor songs with broad popular appeal. Compared to other nominees, these two tracks clearly captured public attention.”

Lim added that if judged purely on musical completeness, “Golden” may have an edge in the song of the year category, while “APT.” could be better positioned for best pop duo/group performance.

“‘Golden’ is largely driven by a single vocal presence within the fictional group, whereas ‘APT.’ functions more clearly as a true duet, with Rose and Bruno Mars sharing the spotlight almost equally,” he said.

Cultural critic Jung Deok-hyun also pointed to K-pop's shifting identity as a factor working in its favor.

“These two songs show how K-pop has evolved,” Jung said. “Today’s K-pop is often closer to global pop than to a genre defined by nationality. From that perspective, it feels much closer to the Grammys than before. Winning wouldn’t feel out of place.”

Jung, however, predicted “Golden” as the stronger contender.

“Music tied to content is showing particular strength in today’s pop market,” he said. “If the Grammys choose to place meaning on how ‘Golden’ functioned as a soundtrack and a global cultural phenomenon, it could produce a meaningful result.”