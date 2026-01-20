Blackpink drew 165,000 fans to its three-night show at Tokyo Dome, according to label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.

It was the third time the foursome took the stage at the venue and marked the penultimate event of its world tour “Deadline,” which will hold its grand finale in Hong Kong this week. The tour spanned 16 cities for 33 shows, and will be followed by a third EP of the same title.

The mini album is set to be released on Feb. 27 and will mark Blackpink’s first full-group album in approximately 3 1/2 years. Between its second studio album "Born Pink" and the upcoming third EP, the group dropped the single “Jump.” That track charted for 10 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 -- Blackpink's longest run -- peaking at No. 28.