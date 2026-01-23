'KPop Demon Hunters' anthem, Rose's 'APT.' nominated for song of year on one of UK's biggest stages

"APT.," Rose's duet with Bruno Mars, and "Golden," the flagship anthem from Netflix film "KPop Demon Hunters," have both been nominated for international song of the year at the 46th Brit Awards. The nominations place two tracks connected to The Black Label in direct competition within the same category.

The British Phonographic Industry announced the nominees Thursday, with winners to be revealed on Feb. 28. Established in 1977, the Brit Awards are regarded as the UK's most prestigious music honors, determined by votes from more than 1,000 industry professionals, including broadcasters, record executives and music journalists.

For Rose, the nomination extends a string of career milestones. She becomes the first K-pop artist to be recognized at the Brit Awards both as part of a group and as a solo act, having previously been shortlisted in 2023 as a member of Blackpink for best international group.

Released in October 2024, "APT." charted at or near the top of major music platforms worldwide into 2025. The track also marked a breakthrough in the US awards circuit. At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Rose became the first K-pop artist to win song of the year. She also scored Grammy nominations for song of the year and record of the year, the first such recognition for a K-pop artist in those major categories.

Rose's momentum continued with the release of her first full-length solo album, "Rosie," in December 2024. The album, in which she participated in writing and composing all tracks, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 27 consecutive weeks, setting new records for both the highest peak and longest chart run for a solo female K-pop artist.

Competing against "APT." in the same Brit Awards category is "Golden," the main theme from "KPop Demon Hunters," performed by the film's fictional girl group Huntrix. The climactic anthem has emerged as one of the most successful original songs from a soundtrack in recent years.

The voices of Huntrix — Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami — are nominated together in the international group of the year category.

"Golden" was produced by a team led by Teddy, chief producer of The Black Label, alongside longtime collaborators including IDO and 24. The Black Label's production team also worked on other tracks from the film's soundtrack, including "How It's Done," "Soda Pop" and "Your Idol."

Riding the film's global popularity, "Golden" has topped domestic and international charts, putting it into rare air for a song from a soundtrack. It held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks and later won best original song at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

Meanwhile, "Golden" was also nominated for an Academy Award for best original song on Thursday.