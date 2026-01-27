Korea’s leading battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution hosted its 2026 Partners Day event Monday to outline this year’s management strategy and strengthen cooperation with suppliers.

The event brought together the company’s top leadership — including CEO Kim Dong-myung, Chief Strategy Officer Kang Chang-beom, Chief Technology Officer Kim Je-young, Chief Quality Officer Jeong Jae-han and Procurement Center Head Lee Kang-yeol — along with representatives from about 80 partner companies.

According to LG Energy Solution, the gathering was aimed at recognizing partners’ contributions amid a challenging business environment last year and sharing the company’s mid- to long-term strategic direction toward 2026.

In his opening remarks, CEO Kim underscored the resilience of the energy storage system business.

“Despite difficult market conditions, we achieved meaningful results last year thanks to the support and cooperation of our partners,” he said, adding that the company plans to focus on translating past efforts into tangible outcomes through portfolio rebalancing and operational efficiency.

Executives from key divisions also shared updates on global policy trends, market outlooks, R&D roadmaps and quality management strategies. The event included a supplier awards ceremony recognizing partners that contributed to supply chain stability and competitiveness.

Looking ahead, LG Energy Solution said it would strengthen coordination with partners to better respond to global regulatory requirements, while enhancing supply chain competitiveness through expanded global R&D capabilities, improved cost efficiency and reinforced quality management.

The company noted that the global battery market is entering a “value shift” phase, with demand expanding beyond electric vehicles into areas such as ESS. In response, LG Energy Solution emphasized the importance of enhancing customer value through quality leadership and technological innovation.

“Periods described as crises often serve as turning points,” Kim said. “By strengthening collaboration with our partners, we aim to turn the current industry slowdown into an opportunity for sustainable growth, particularly by expanding product diversity and supply stability in the ESS business while managing profitability and risk in the EV battery sector.”