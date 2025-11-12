Korean battery-maker joins hands with US startup South 8 Technologies

LG Energy Solution is expanding its battery product portfolio into outer space in partnership with South 8 Technologies, an American startup, the Korean battery-maker said Wednesday.

According to LG Energy Solution, the two sides signed a strategic partnership for the research and development of aerospace-bound battery cells. South 8 Technologies is the world’s first company to have developed a liquefied gas electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries, which was named one of the world's top 200 inventions of 2024 by Time magazine.

The US startup’s patented LiGas technology allows lithium-ion battery cells to perform well in extreme environments such as space at minus 60 degrees Celsius or lower, where conventional liquefied electrolytes would malfunction at around minus 20 C.

LG Energy Solution noted that South 8 Technologies’ invention substantially improves the safety of batteries in case of physical damage or rapidly changing temperatures as its gas electrolyte can be expelled, making the battery inert and significantly lowering the risk of fire.

The partnership between LG Energy Solution and South 8 Technologies is part of a larger aerospace initiative involving KULR Technology Group, a US energy management platform company, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to develop cold-temperature battery solutions for the next generation of deep space missions.

LG Energy Solution will be in charge of the design, testing and evaluation of lithium-ion battery cells while South 8 Technologies will produce battery cells using its liquefied gas electrolyte and electrolyte-filling technology. These battery cells will eventually be integrated into KULR's battery architecture platform to provide optimal performance for extreme environments in space missions.

“The liquefied gas electrolyte technology is expected to solve the problem of worsening battery performance in extremely cold environments,” said Kim Je-young, chief technology officer of LG Energy Solution. “Through this technology, we will look to create new value for customers in various areas including aerospace exploration.”

LG Energy Solution signed a joint development agreement for batteries based on liquefied gas electrolyte with South 8 Technologies last year.