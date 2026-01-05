LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung said demand for energy storage systems iswas growing faster than ever, urging the company to expand production capacity and sharpen cost competitiveness as it marked its fifth anniversary in December.

In a New Year’s message on Monday, Kim said LG Energy Solution had spent the past five years rebalancing its business portfolio and stabilizing its profit structure, citing steady progress in securing orders in both energy storage systems and electric vehicles.

Looking ahead, Kim said the company would focus its capabilities on four strategic priorities: energy storage systems, cost competitiveness, research and development, and artificial intelligence, with the goal of delivering greater value to customers. He said LG Energy Solution planned to expand ESS production capacity while strengthening supply stability and operational efficiency in North America, Europe and China to ensure timely deliveries.

Kim said the company would sharpen competitiveness across key products, including its 46-series cylindrical batteries for next-generation EVs, pouch-type high-voltage mid-nickel batteries, and square lithium iron phosphate batteries for ESS applications. Further cost reductions will be pursued through materials and process innovation, alongside increased investment in closed-loop recycling and sourcing raw materials.

He also emphasized “winning technologies,” including dry electrodes, high-nickel 46-series batteries and high-voltage mid-nickel technologies, while advancing solid-state batteries. Kim said AI-driven execution will be critical, with a target of boosting productivity by at least 30 percent by 2030 through wider AI adoption across development, research and manufacturing.