Korea’s LG Energy Solution announced on Thursday that its battery life management software, Better.Re, will receive a CES 2026 Innovation Award, marking the company’s expansion from battery cell expertise into software-based battery management systems.

The award, in the Vehicle Technology & Advanced Mobility category, was presented by the US-based Consumer Technology Association at CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics and technology exhibition, scheduled to be held in January in Las Vegas.

LG Energy Solution is the first battery company to receive this recognition solely for software technology.

Better.Re leverages the company’s vast database, built from over 1.2 billion kilometers of real-world driving data and more than 8 billion battery cells used in electric vehicles worldwide.

The software monitors battery degradation and analyzes drivers’ habits, providing personalized periodic reports to extend battery lifespan.

It also adjusts the activation level of individual cells based on their degradation rates, ensuring a more uniform wear pattern.

According to the firm, this control can double the lifespan of batteries before their performance drops below 70 percent, reducing the frequency of battery replacements.

“We will continue to strengthen the competitiveness of our 'Battery as a Service' business with advanced technologies that effectively conduct safety diagnosis and manage battery degradation, further cementing our foothold in the energy industry,” said Lee Dal-hoon, head of the battery management system research and development group at LG Energy Solution.