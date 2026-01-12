HanmiGlobal said Monday it has formed a strategic partnership with Kepco Engineering & Construction and UK-based Turner & Townsend to jointly pursue opportunities in the global nuclear power market.

Kepco Engineering & Construction is a state-run company specializing in engineering and construction of nuclear and thermal power plants. Turner & Townsend is a global construction and project management consultancy with operations in 62 countries, providing advisory services for the British government’s Small Modular Reactor program — highlighting its expertise in nuclear project delivery.

The trilateral agreement builds on a cooperation framework established between HanmiGlobal and Kepco E&C in June. It aims to strengthen competitiveness in the global nuclear market by combining HanmiGlobal’s project management capabilities, Kepco E&C’s design and engineering expertise, and Turner & Townsend’s strengths in project controls and cost management.

Under the partnership, the three companies will exchange experts to share technical know-how and project experience, while jointly identifying and evaluating promising nuclear projects. They will also explore joint execution models for global projects.

The collaboration will further focus on advancing data-driven project management systems. By leveraging digital twins, building information modeling and artificial intelligence, the partners plan to pursue opportunities across the nuclear power lifecycle — including new plant construction, facility upgrades and post-operation maintenance — in both domestic and overseas markets.

“We aim to respond jointly to evolving market demand across the nuclear power lifecycle, from construction to post-completion management,” HanmiGlobal said. “By combining the strengths of all three partners, we will seek to establish a strong presence in the global nuclear market.”