Korean construction project management firm HanmiGlobal announced Wednesday that it has secured a contract to oversee infrastructure work at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant in Romania.

The 10 billion won ($7.2 million) contract was awarded by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, which is leading the refurbishment of Unit 1 at the 706-megawatt heavy water reactor. The project aims to extend the 30-year-old plant’s operating life by another three decades.

Under the contract, HanmiGlobal will provide comprehensive project management services, including construction supervision, cost and risk control, regulatory compliance and technical advisory services for building facilities such as radioactive waste storage.

“This Cernavoda project marks Korea’s first overseas contract for the life extension of aging nuclear power plants. It is expected to pave the way for diversifying Korea’s nuclear power export strategies in the future,” said Noh Hee-sang, head of HanmiGlobal’s nuclear business division.

The project is HanmiGlobal’s first in the nuclear sector since launching its dedicated nuclear division last year.

In 2022, the company acquired UK-based project management firm Walker Sime to leverage its proven track record in nuclear power plant construction.

“Using this project as a stepping stone, HanmiGlobal plans to expand its business model across the entire lifecycle of nuclear power plants, targeting not only Europe, but also the Middle East and Asia,” Noh added.