HanmiGlobal Chair Kim Jong-hoon on Monday called for the creation of new business models powered by artificial intelligence, marking the South Korean construction management firm’s 30th anniversary.

In his 2026 New Year’s address, Kim unveiled the slogan “Design the Future, Create New Business,” stressing that the coming year must serve as a turning point for fundamental innovation. “We must move beyond responding to change and instead create new markets that reshape our business structure,” he said.

Kim emphasized the need for a heightened sense of urgency, warning that complacency poses the greatest risk amid prolonged economic uncertainty.

“Success does not come automatically,” he said. “There is no room for passivity, blame-shifting or siloed thinking in our organization.”

Kim identified strong teamwork as the foundation for new business creation, urging management and employees to operate as a single unit. He called for clear “winning strategies” in the bidding and order-taking process, backed by thorough preparation and disciplined execution.

He also underscored artificial intelligence as a key source of differentiation. “AI is no longer optional. It is essential,” Kim said, instructing all departments to develop concrete plans for AI adoption and work closely with the company’s AI transformation office to create new customer value.

Concluding his address, Kim reflected on HanmiGlobal’s 30-year journey, during which the company helped establish Korea’s construction project management market and expanded its global footprint.