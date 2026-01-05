Seoul shares surged by more than 3 percent Monday to close at a fresh record high, driven by a strong rally in semiconductor and other technology stocks. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index jumped 147.89 points, or 3.43 percent, to close at 4,457.52, breaking the 4,400 mark for the first time.

The previous record was set Friday, when the index closed at 4,309.63 amid strong optimism over artificial intelligence-driven growth.

Trading volume was heavy at 509.64 million shares worth 22.5 trillion won ($15.6 billion), with losers narrowly outnumbering gainers 447 to 436.

The index opened higher and extended its gains, supported by continued foreign buying.

Foreign investors net bought 2.17 trillion won worth of shares, offsetting net selling by institutions and individuals of 702.37 billion won and 1.51 trillion won, respectively. (Yonhap)