Hanjin Logistics, an affiliate of South Korean airline-to-logistics conglomerate Hanjin Group, said Wednesday it has opened a strategic fulfillment center in Amsterdam to support Korean companies expanding into the European market.

Located about 10 minutes from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and within an hour of the Port of Rotterdam, the new center is positioned as a key gateway for goods entering Europe, offering efficient access to major air and sea routes across the continent.

Completed in October, the facility is designed to support both business-to-business cargo storage and business-to-consumer fulfillment, including direct delivery to end customers across Europe.

The opening comes as a growing number of Korean brands seek growth opportunities in Europe amid intensifying competition and regulatory challenges in the US market.

Hanjin said demand for Korean products, particularly cosmetics and consumer goods, is rising in the region. Exports to countries such as Poland, France and the Czech Republic recorded strong growth in the first half of the year, increasing the need for advanced logistics infrastructure.

To meet this demand, the Amsterdam center offers integrated logistics services, including packaging and labeling that comply with the requirements of global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. For online sellers, Hanjin manages the full fulfillment process, from order handling to last-mile delivery.

Beyond physical delivery, the company will also provide support services for customs clearance, value-added tax reporting and local business registration, helping client companies navigate regulatory requirements in Europe.

Hanjin plans to expand the hub’s capabilities to include air freight forwarding to Korea and trans-Atlantic trade routes, to link the Amsterdam facility with its global distribution centers in Los Angeles and Incheon.

"Unlike traditional export models that relied heavily on overseas buyers, we are seeing a shift where brands enter the market directly, making local fulfillment capabilities critical," a Hanjin official said. "This Amsterdam center will serve not merely as a warehouse, but as a strategic partner and core solution driving the success of K-brands in Europe."