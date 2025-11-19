South Korea’s logistics giant Hanjin Group said Wednesday it would provide ongoing support to Semper Fi & America’s Fund, a US nonprofit that assists wounded service members, as part of its 80th anniversary commemoration.

The donation ceremony was held in Oceanside, California, and coincided with Veterans Day on Nov. 12. Key attendees included Hanjin Logistics President Emily Cho, Hanjin Logistics CEO Noh Sam-sug, SFAF Vice President Sondria Saylor and Vietnam War veterans invited as honorary guests.

Hanjin said the decision to support US veterans reflects the historic roots of its global logistics business. The company established its international foothold in the 1960s by handling port stevedoring and inland transport of US military supplies in Qui Nhon, Vietnam.

This year’s contribution will fund foldable electric tricycles to improve mobility and quality of life for elderly and retired veterans, according to the company.

“Marking our 80th anniversary, we are reflecting on the relationships that shaped the origins of our company and continuing activities that link our past, present and future,” a Hanjin official said. “As a global logistics provider, we will continue practicing our founding philosophy of contributing to community development and human welfare worldwide.”

Continuing its historical ties, Hanjin also donated computers, books and scholarships in September to an elementary school in Qui Nhon, where its early logistics operations began.