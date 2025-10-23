Emily Cho unveils new corporate identity blending heritage, innovation

Hanjin Group is expanding its eight-decade legacy under a renewed corporate identity ahead of its centennial in 2045, guided by a long-term vision for global leadership across logistics, aviation and mobility.

At the group’s 80th anniversary ceremony on Thursday, Emily Cho, president and chief marketing officer of logistics arm Hanjin Logistics Corp., unveiled Group Vision 2045. The blueprint seeks to transform the company into a next-generation mobility solutions provider built on synergy between Korean Air and Hanjin Logistics.

“Under the vision of ‘Be the world’s most loved airline,’ Korean Air aims to move beyond the boundaries of aviation and evolve into an integrated mobility company spanning space, future mobility and e-commerce sectors,” said Cho, who is also the third-generation scion of the Korean aviation conglomerate.

Building on its defense expertise, Hanjin Group plans to expand into aerospace, drawing on technologies developed in unmanned aircraft, space launch vehicles and specialized transport.

“The emerging space economy, encompassing uncrewed exploration, satellite logistics and space transport, will unlock new frontiers of opportunity,” Cho added.

For its logistics arm, the group laid out a vision titled “Global Smart Logistics Solutions.”

“Hanjin Group seeks to lead logistics innovation through Hyper-Autonomous Logi-Tech, an artificial intelligence-powered system designed for fully autonomous logistics operations,” Cho continued, pointing to potential market opportunities in seamless global supply-chain connectivity and the commercialization of Arctic routes.

Digital transformation will continue to play a central role, with Hanjin pledging to deliver a premier logistics experience powered by advanced information technology.

Cho noted that the group’s IT capabilities will enable the integration of aviation and logistics into “a single smart portal solution,” creating new value across tourism, hospitality and real estate to further enhance the group’s overall value.

In line with its new global vision, Hanjin unveiled a new corporate logo combining the group’s H mark, the Hanjin wordmark and Korean Air’s Taegeuk emblem to symbolize unity and shared heritage.

Ryu Kyeong-pyo, vice chair of the group’s holding company Hanjin KAL, said the group seeks to double its revenue under Global Vision 2045.

“Alongside growing sales, both Korean Air and Hanjin have been actively entering new sectors and making corresponding investments,” he said. “Korean Air has invested in overseas airlines, while Hanjin has opened new branches in markets where we previously had no presence, driving revenue growth.”

The group posted 31 trillion won ($21.5 billion) in revenue and 2.5 trillion won in operating profit last year, and now operates 42 affiliates across aviation and logistics, employing more than 40,000 people worldwide.