Emily Cho says 'content leads commerce,' unveiling new model that pairs creators with global delivery infrastructure

Hanjin on Tuesday underlined its next-level commerce blueprint by integrating global logistics and influencers for Korean firms aiming at overseas markets.

“Right now, this is an era where content leads commerce and commerce completes content,” said Hanjin President Emily Cho in her keynote speech during Hanjin’s Unboxing Day at Seoul Dragon City.

“Leading trends, K-content and influencers have become key driving forces that lead the growth of brands beyond borders. Brand experiences can only be completed when backed up by seamless logistics capabilities to reach the moment of unboxing.”

Marking its third edition, Hanjin’s annual Unboxing Day brought together about 370 clients, partners and industry stakeholders to show appreciation to customers, establish business communities to share experiences and offer experts’ insights.

Noting the global success story of Medicube, a skin care brand from Korean beauty firm APR, Cho pointed out that brands can truly achieve global expansion through the combination of technology, influencers' trust and the experiences of local consumers. To this end, the Hanjin leader presented OneStar, a logistics solution that specializes in influencer commerce.

“Brands create good products. Influencers sincerely let them known. Hanjin will serve the role of delivering the experience through its worldwide infrastructure,” she said.