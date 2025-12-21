The couple held a private ceremony in Seoul and donated 300 million won to charities supporting patients and marginalized communities

Actors Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin, one of South Korea’s most high-profile celebrity couples, tied the knot on Saturday in a private ceremony at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul, marking the culmination of an 11-year public relationship.

Shin, 41, and Kim, 36, opted for a closed-door wedding attended only by family and close acquaintances, according to their agency, AM Entertainment.

The agency announced the marriage on its official social media channels, sharing wedding photographs alongside a message.

“Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together,” AM Entertainment wrote.

The two actors first met in 2014 while filming a commercial for a fashion brand and confirmed their relationship the following year. They remained publicly together for 10 years, including during Kim’s hiatus from acting after he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017. Kim underwent treatment and recovery for about 2 1/2 years before returning to the screen.

Ahead of their wedding, the couple also made a joint charitable donation of 300 million won ($203,000). The agency said the funds were distributed to several organizations, including the Hallym Burn Foundation, Asan Medical Center in Seoul and humanitarian group Good Friends, to support patients and underprivileged communities.

Shin debuted in 1998 as a magazine model before transitioning into acting. She rose to prominence in the early 2000s through the film “Volcano High” (2001) and the SBS television series “Beautiful Days.” Her subsequent work includes popular dramas such as “Lucifer” (2007), “My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho” (2010), “Our Blues” (2022) and “Karma” (2025).

Kim began his career as a fashion model in 2008 and gained widespread recognition through television dramas including “A Gentleman’s Dignity” (2012), “The Heirs” (2013) and “Uncontrollably Fond” (2016). More recently, he appeared in the Netflix series “Black Knight” (2023) and the upcoming drama “Genie, Make a Wish” (2025).