Renowned South Korean theater actor Yoon Seok-hwa died at the age of 69 on Friday morning.

Yoon died at 9:54 a.m. at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul, surrounded by family and close acquaintances.

Yoon had been receiving treatment for brain cancer. She underwent surgery in October 2022, shortly after performing “Hamlet” that July. Her last stage appearance was a five-minute cameo in the play “Toccata” in August 2023.

Born in Seoul in 1956, Yoon debuted in 1975 with the play “The Taste of Honey.” She rose to prominence through roles in “Agnes of God,” “Hamlet” and “A Letter to My Daughter.” She was regarded as a representative figure in theater acting, alongside other theatrical icons such as Son Sook and Park Jeong-ja.

Yoon also starred in musicals such as “Guys and Dolls” and “The Last Empress,” and made appearances in TV shows such as “The Miracle We Met,” building a diverse and prolific career across all genres.

Yoon also left her mark as a producer and director.

In 2002, she co-founded the Jeongmiso theater in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, with architect Jang Yoon-gyoo. Until its closure in 2019 due to financial strain, the venue staged innovative productions such as “19 and 80” and “Wit.”

Yoon also directed the Korean versions of musicals “Saturday Night Fever” and “Top Hat.” and established Dolkkot Company, a general entertainment agency, where she took part in productions for cartoon film “Hong Gil-dong 95.” In 1999, the late actor acquired the struggling performing arts magazine “Gaekseok,” later serving as its publisher.

She received numerous accolades throughout her career, including four Baeksang Arts Awards for best actress. In 2005, she was also honored with a Presidential Commendation and received the Korean Popular Culture and Arts Award in 2009.

Yoon is survived by her husband and their two children. A dedicated advocate for adoption, Yoon adopted a son and a daughter and regularly held charity concerts to raise awareness and support for families with adopted children.