South Korea’s leading fashion platform Musinsa announced the opening of its first overseas multi-brand select shop Friday, marking a major step in its global expansion.

Musinsa Store Shanghai Anfu Road is located in one of Shanghai’s most vibrant retail districts, known for its cluster of global flagships and trend-driven boutiques popular with China’s millennial and Generation Z consumers.

Housed in a renovated building with more than a century of history, the store spans 694 square meters across three floors. Reflecting Musinsa’s localization strategy, the space curates 59 brands: 44 Korean fashion and accessory labels and 15 Chinese and global sports brands.

The ground floor features a rotating pop-up zone built around seasonal concepts. For its opening month, the space is themed “Musinsa Closet,” spotlighting Korean brands that have gained traction among Chinese consumers, including Rockcake, Osoi, Insilence, Sculptor, Treemingbird and Fennec.

The second floor focuses on styling and brand coordination, while the third floor is aims to attract fans of Korean culture. The “K-Pop Zone” will host monthly exhibitions of outfits worn by K-pop artists, starting with a display featuring stage looks worn by Sunghoon, the official ambassador for Musinsa China.

“This space blends the historic character of Anfu Road with Musinsa’s contemporary curation to present K-fashion in a new context,” a company official said.

“We aim to act as a bridge between Korean brands and Chinese consumers through localization strategies that respect local culture.”