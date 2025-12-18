Musinsa Standard, the private-label brand of South Korean fashion platform Musinsa, said Thursday it aims to reach 1 trillion won ($680 million) in annual transaction volume next year, driven by rapid overseas expansion and continued domestic growth.

The company expects transaction volume for 2025 to reach 470 billion won, with cumulative sales from January to November already exceeding 400 billion won.

Musinsa Standard said this year’s performance was fueled largely by a sharp increase in offline sales, which surged 86 percent on-year. The brand significantly expanded its brick-and-mortar presence in 2025, opening 14 new stores in major regional hubs including Incheon, Ulsan and Daejeon. It now operates 33 stores nationwide, with annual store visits reaching 28 million, more than double the 12.5 million recorded in 2024.

Physical stores have also become a major draw for international tourists. Foreign customers accounted for a substantial share of sales at flagship locations, led by Myeong-dong (55 percent), followed by Hannam (44 percent) and Seongsu (42 percent).

Building on rising global demand, Musinsa Standard officially entered overseas markets Sunday with the opening of its first international store in Shanghai, located at Huaihai Parkson. The company plans to open up to 10 stores in China in 2026, including a location at New World Daimaru Department Store on Nanjing Road in Shanghai.

To reach its 1 trillion won target, Musinsa Standard plans to open at least two new domestic stores per month while expanding beyond apparel into beauty and home categories, broadening its lifestyle offering.

“Our strong performance this year reflects our focus on delivering products that balance quality and price, alongside the rapid expansion of offline touchpoints,” a Musinsa Standard official said. “We aim to grow into a globally competitive brand by extending our presence across fashion, beauty and lifestyle sectors.”