Korean fashion brand aims to expand offline presence in China

Musinsa Standard said Friday it will officially open its first overseas store in Shanghai on Sunday, as the company accelerates its offline expansion in China.

As Musinsa Standard’s first store in China, the Musinsa Standard Parkson Shanghai will serve as a strategic hub for strengthening direct engagement with local consumers and speeding up Musinsa’s global expansion. The company plans to gradually expand its offline presence across major cities in China.

Located on Huaihai Road, one of the busiest commercial districts in Shanghai with an average foot traffic of 500,000 people per day, the Musinsa Standard Parkson Shanghai will occupy two above-ground floors covering about 1,400 square meters. According to the company, the entrance is connected to the South Shaanxi Road Station, which includes Metro Lines 1, 10 and 12 to offer exceptional accessibility.

Musinsa will aim to strengthen seasonal and regional product assortments and deliver marketing initiatives tailored to the preferences of young Chinese consumers. Its new Shanghai store will feature mood- and theme-based zones to offer a variety of styles.

Musinsa highlighted that the new offline store will offer a transparent glass studio for customers to enjoy the culture of taking pictures and livestreaming in trendy locations.

“The Musinsa Standard Parkson Shanghai is a forefront for expanding our offline business in China,” said a Musinsa official. “By closely analyzing the data of local customers, we plan to broaden our region-specific product lineup, introduce China-exclusive collections and build a distinctive competitive edge for Musinsa Standard in the Chinese fashion market.”

Meanwhile, Musinsa announced the appointments of a new co-CEO and chief officers on the same day, as the brand looks to accelerate growth on the global stage by introducing a top-level decision-maker for each business sector.

Cho Nam-sung, the newly appointed co-CEO, will be in charge of the brand’s business support sectors such as finance, legal affairs, public relations and human resources, while Cho Man-ho, Musinsa’s founder and existing co-CEO, will continue to lead its main businesses.

Under the two co-CEOs, Musinsa appointed nine leaders to manage commerce, brand, global affairs, technology, finance, legal issues, public relations, human resources and details. The appointments will take effect in January.

According to Musinsa, Park Joon-mo, its current co-CEO, will serve as an advisor for the time being.