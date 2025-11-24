Fashion platform Musinsa has launched K-Konnect, a new service dedicated to K-pop and K-culture merchandise, including artist collaborations, fashion items, albums and event tickets, the company said Monday.

Rolled out in November, K-Konnect brings together products created in collaboration with K-pop artists, influencers and global celebrities under a single, fandom-focused category. The name reflects Musinsa’s aim to “connect” Korea’s trend-driven culture with fans worldwide.

The launch builds on Musinsa’s growing portfolio of limited drops and artist collaborations. Through K-Konnect, the company plans to expand its K-content offerings and link online releases with offline pop-up events across its retail stores.

The platform spans artist collaboration apparel, exclusive merchandise and album releases, along with Musinsa-only perks such as special-edition goods, photocards and pop-up experiences for collectors.

One of its first major projects featured Blackpink. On Nov. 1, Musinsa released fashion accessories based on the group’s character IP and a special-edition custom kit for the official light stick. The rollout included the “Blackpink Pop-up in Seoul & Busan,” held through Nov. 10 at five Musinsa locations — Hongdae, Gangnam, Myeong-dong, Hannam and Seomyeon — drawing strong fan turnout.

On Nov. 11, Musinsa also released the second physical single “Plbbuu” by virtual boy group Plave through both Musinsa Drop and its Seongsu and Gangnam stores. With limited-edition bonuses, the album quickly topped the platform’s popularity rankings, and the associated pop-up saw long queues.

“A growing number of fashion brands are partnering with artists to strengthen their hype-driven image,” a Musinsa spokesperson said. “With our strong Gen Z and millennial user base, Musinsa is well positioned to expand artist and IP-based collaborations and lead new K-culture trends that merge fashion, music and fandom goods.”