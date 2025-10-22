Musinsa, South Korea’s largest online fashion platform, on Wednesday unveiled a new store logo and brand identity scheme, its first change in seven years since 2018.

The company stated the strategy is designed to separate the identity of its online and offline Musinsa Store from the overall "Musinsa Company." This move aims to enhance its image as Korea's leading fashion brand while highlighting its expansion into global regions.

The redesigned logo features a thicker, more defined font, spelling out "MUSINSA" in English. The new brand image will be applied across all properties, including the online store as well as internal and external billboards at new offline locations.

"This (brand image) renewal reflects our commitment as Korea's leading fashion company, not only by growing online and offline stores but also by expanding our global business," the official said.