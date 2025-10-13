Musinsa, South Korea's leading online fashion retailer, has achieved major success with its Musinsa Tokyo Pop-up Store 2025, drawing over 20,000 visitors in its first week and highlighting surging Japanese interest in Korean fashion.

The pop-up event, being held in Tokyo’s Shibuya district until Oct. 26, has quickly become one of the area’s most notable fashion and beauty attractions, welcoming more than 10,000 visitors within the first three days.

"From the first day, we were able to see the high demand and enthusiasm of Japanese customers for K-fashion, including long lines at the Shibuya pop-up site," a Musinsa official said. "Local young people are visiting because they can directly experience products from Korean fashion and beauty brands that have not yet been introduced to Japan or have only been available online."

The three-story space showcases approximately 80 popular Korean brands, with 13 making their debut in the Japanese market. The first floor, themed "Meet the Musinsa," features an exhibition detailing the company's growth from a sneaker community to a leading Korean fashion retailer.

The pop-up’s success is driven by its online-for-offline shopping experience. Visitors can scan QR codes to read reviews for more than 2,800 featured products in both Japanese and English via the Musinsa Global Store and receive an additional 20 percent discount upon purchase. The company has also hosted an online exhibition, “Digging Seoul,” linking the event to Korean tourism and fashion trends.

The strategy has paid off: 64 percent of pop-up visitors searched for product information or reviews from partner brands on the global store. As a result, the number of new members of Musinsa’s global store in Japan increased by 2.7 times compared with the same period last month.