Rookie girl group tops K-pop acts on The Fader’s ‘Best Songs of 2025’ list

Hearts2Hearts will kick off their global activities with a North American showcase tour in March, marking a major milestone for the rising girl group.

The group will hold its “2026 Hearts2Hearts Premiere Showcase in North America” in New York on March 19 and in Los Angeles on March 22, according to its agency SM Entertainment on Tuesday.

The upcoming shows follow Hearts2Hearts’ appearance at “SMTown Live 2025 in LA” in May, which introduced the group to US audiences. This time, the members will return with stand-alone performances, presenting a fuller display of their musical identity, individual charms and dynamic stage presence.

The K-pop act has also been drawing growing attention from international media. The title track from the group’s first EP, “Focus,” released in October, ranked No. 11 on US music magazine The Fader’s “The 51 Best Songs of 2025,” the highest placement among K-pop artists on the list.

In addition, their single “Style,” released in June and embraced internationally through viral dance challenges led by member Ian, was selected for UK music outlet NME’s “The 25 Best K-pop Songs of 2025.”

The publication praised its “pop-and-golden magic of summer,” saying “‘Style’ channels a carefree verve filled with positive energy, built on bubblegum pop foundations, lyrics about the thrill of a youthful crush and the girl group’s honeyed vocals.”

Ahead of the North American showcases, Hearts2Hearts will meet fans in Seoul with their first fan meeting, “2026 Hearts2Hearts Fanmeeting,” scheduled for Feb. 21-22 at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park.