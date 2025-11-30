K-pop icon G-Dragon wins big at the ceremony, taking home four trophies including artist of the year

The 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards held from Friday to Saturday at the newly opened 50,000-capacity Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong took on a somber tone, as attendees paid respects the victims of the high-rise apartment fire in the city that killed more than 100 people.

The two-day awards ceremony was held under the message "Support Hong Kong," reflecting its belief that music can bring people together and heal. K-pop singers, presenters and hosts dressed in black or muted colors, offering condolences and receiving awards with solemn expressions rather than celebratory smiles.

Actor Kim Hye-soo, who hosted the second day of the event on Saturday evening, took the stage in a black suit and began the show with a tribute.

"The 2025 MAMA Awards aim to support Hong Kong's recovery through the 'Support Hong Kong' message. We hope you will join us in sharing sorrow and offering comfort to those affected," she said.

Hong Kong screen legend Chow Yun-Fat, who presented the artist of the year award on Saturday, asked atendees to stand for a moment of silence.

"I want to express my sincere condolences to those who lost their lives," the actor said, his voice trembling.

Artist of the year went to K-pop icon G-Dragon, who won three more trophies — best male artist, best male solo dance performance and top 10 position in the fans’ choice awards.

"I may not know what words can truly bring comfort (to those affected), but I hope you stay strong (during hard times)," G-Dragon said shortly during his acceptance speech.

"Next year, our group (Big Bang) will be celebrating our 20th anniversary. I'll come hang out with my friends next year so that I won't be lonely," he added.

Stray Kids took home the album of the year award for "Karma," released in August.

"I can't believe I won a big award at an event I've always dreamed of. I want to tell my members how proud I am of them. We've been through so much together, supporting and understanding each other, and it makes me happy that the music and performances we love can bring joy and strength to people across the globe," Bang Chan said as he received the award.

Rose of Blackpink grabbed the song of the year for "APT.," while Enhypen took home the fans' choice award. Hybe rookie group Cortis and SM Entertainment's Hearts2Hearts earned the best new artist honors.

Meanwhile, K-pop stars showed their condolences through donations.

G-Dragon's agency Galaxy on Saturday donated 1 million Hong Kong Dollars ($130,000) to support those affected by the fire, as well as the firefighters and volunteers involved in rescue and recovery efforts. K-pop powerhouses SM Entertainment, Hybe Music Group APAC and JYP Entertainment, along with idols including Ive and Stray Kids, also stepped in to donate.

The MAMA Awards, now in its 26th year and returning to Hong Kong after eight years, took place just two days after a devastating fire broke out and burned seven high-rise buildings in Hong Kong, claiming more than 120 lives.

In response to the tragedy, the event underwent some last-minute changes. Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh, who was scheduled to present on the second day, canceled her appearance in the wake of the tragedy.

A special "KPop Demon Hunters" performance featuring the Saja Boys was also canceled amid concerns that the fictional boy group's grim reaper concept was inappropriate. The stage was to feature members of Lee Han of BoyNextDoor, Riize's Wonbin, TWS' Shinyu and Zerobaseone's Park Gun-wook and Han Yu-jin.