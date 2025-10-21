Rookie girl group steps into chic, sophisticated sound with first EP

Hearts2Hearts released its first EP Monday, marking its first foray into the house genre through the title track. The album’s lead single was written and produced by SM Entertainment’s veteran hitmaker Kenzie.

The group described “Focus” as a confident step forward in defining its own color and identity.

“If our debut single ‘The Chase’ announced our beginning, and ‘Style’ brought us closer to the public, ‘Focus’ represents who we truly are and aims to capture everyone’s attention,” member Jiwoo said during the press showcase held Monday, in Seoul.

“This album marks the beginning of Hearts2Hearts finding its unique color. It reflects our determination to showcase our true selves and draw people’s eyes toward us,” she added.

The six-track album includes “Focus” and prerelease singles “Style” and “Pretty Please.” The title track blends a vintage piano riff with a house rhythm, highlighting a catchy melody and cool, chic vocals that reveal a new side to the group. Kenzie, who previously wrote “The Chase” and “Style,” returned to produce “Focus,” which sensually portrays being wholly captivated by someone — a lyrical continuation of the group’s evolving concept.

“This is our first time trying house music,” said Jiwoo. “I think listeners will feel our cool and sophisticated charm.” Member Stella added, “When I first heard ‘Focus,’ it felt almost hypnotic. We worked hard and studied a lot to bring out our new appeal.”

The choreography for “Focus” was directed by dancer Jo Nain, who also worked on “Golden,” the soundtrack of Netflix’s animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Member Ian said, “She told us that energy is the key to this performance, especially in the latter half of the song. We practiced four to five hours a day to perfect it.”

The album also features “Apple Pie,” which likens a girls’ pajama party to a night of secret-sharing; “Pretty Please,” a pre-released New Jack Swing track; “Flutter,” a romantic city-pop tune; and “Blue Moon,” an R&B-based pop ballad.

When asked what sets them apart from other fifth-generation idol groups such as Illit, Meovv and Babymonster, the members highlighted their signature “razor-sharp choreography.”

“Because we have many members, our synchronized energy and precision are our strengths,” said A-na. “We take pride in those compliments and continue to strive for perfection.”

Carmen, the group’s Indonesian member and the first Indonesian idol to debut in K-pop, also shared her experience of performing at LaLaLa Festival 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia, August.

“I was so happy to perform in my home country. I didn’t expect it would happen this soon, and having my parents there made it even more special,” she said.

With “Focus,” Hearts2Hearts aims for its first music show win and higher chart performance.

“We want to win first place again, and if possible, even top the digital charts,” A-na said.

“Focus” was released on major streaming platforms at 6 p.m., Monday.