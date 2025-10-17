From rookies to global powerhouses, 17 acts, including Enhypen, Baby Monster, Ive, confirmed for world’s largest K-pop awards show

The 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards, one of the world’s most prestigious K-pop award shows, has announced its first lineup of performing artists. Returning to Hong Kong for the first time in seven years, the two-day event will take place Nov. 28 and 29 at the newly built Kai Tak Stadium.

The initial lineup features AllDay Project, Alpha Drive One, Babymonster, BoyNextDoor, BumSup, Cortis, Enhypen, Hearts2Hearts, Ive, Izna, KickFlip, Meovv, Riize, Stray Kids, Super Junior, TWS and ZeroBaseOne — 17 acts in total. The roster spans from next-generation rookies to internationally acclaimed superstars, reflecting the breadth and diversity of today’s K-pop scene.

The first night, termed "Chapter 1," will feature performances from Alpha Drive One, Babymonster, BoyNextDoor, BumSup, Enhypen, Hearts2Hearts, Ive, Meovv, Super Junior and TWS. The following day, "Chapter 2," will spotlight AllDay Project, Cortis, Izna, KickFlip, Riize, Stray Kids and ZeroBaseOne.

CJ ENM, the organizer of MAMA, said that additional performers will be revealed in the coming weeks, though no specific timeline has been shared.

For more than two decades, the MAMAs have celebrated K-pop’s creativity, artistry and innovation, while documenting the genre’s expanding global reach. This year’s edition aims to highlight K-pop’s artistic growth through large-scale performances, cutting-edge stage production and collaborations that showcase the industry’s evolving creativity.

The 2025 ceremony will center on the theme “Uh-heung,” a Korean term expressing excitement and joy. The concept celebrates the spontaneous energy that arises when people sing and dance together — a core spirit the show aims to capture through dynamic, high-impact performances.

The 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards will be broadcast live and streamed globally across multiple digital platforms, connecting millions of K-pop fans around the world.