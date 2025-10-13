Annual music awards selects phrase as this year's main theme

The Mnet Asian Music Awards, the annual K-pop celebration hosted by South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM, has chosen "Uh-heung" as this year's slogan in a bid to evolve into a global K-pop festival.

Now in its 26th year, the awards ceremony has themed itself on "uh-heung," a Korean expression meaning fun or excitement. The theme was teased on Oct. 2, along with a 3D tiger design that symbolizes a K-pop ambition of spreading positive energy globally.

Meanwhile, after seven years Korea's annual music extravaganza is returning to Hong Kong, bringing the pomp back to the place that served as its most frequent host — successively from 2012 to 2018 — to mark the 30th anniversary of music channel Mnet.

The country's leading music channel launched the K-pop awards in 1999, known then as the Mnet Music Video Festival. The event has since evolved into one of the K-pop industry's most prestigious annual music awards.

The 2025 MAMA will be held Nov. 28-29 at the newly opened 50,000-capacity Kai Tak Stadium, featuring spectacular stage productions and world-class performances.

The nominees for each category will be announced Thursday.